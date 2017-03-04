Trump goes on Twitter rant accusing ex-President Obama of ‘tapping phones’ at Trump Tower prior to election

Former President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump (Composite / Rawstory)

In a series of tweets issued early Saturday morning, Donald Trump accused ex-president Barack Obama of “tapping” the phones at Trump Tower just prior to the election while comparing the former president to Richard Nixon.

Following a tweet defending embattled Attorney General Jeff Sessions over his contacts with the Russians, Trump suddenly changed gears with a startling collection of tweets attacking Obama, although it is unclear what Trump is directly alluding to.

“Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my “wires tapped” in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!” Trump wrote.

The tweets can be viewed below:

The first meeting Jeff Sessions had with the Russian Amb was set up by the Obama Administration under education program for 100 Ambs…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Just out: The same Russian Ambassador that met Jeff Sessions visited the Obama White House 22 times, and 4 times last year alone. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Is it legal for a sitting President to be "wire tapping" a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

I'd bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

It is possible that Trump’s allegations are the result of an article published at Breitbart, accusing Obama of instigating a “silent coup” against the sitting president.