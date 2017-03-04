Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump goes on Twitter rant accusing ex-President Obama of ‘tapping phones’ at Trump Tower prior to election

Tom Boggioni

04 Mar 2017 at 07:32 ET                   
Former President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump (Composite / Rawstory)

In a series of tweets issued early Saturday morning, Donald Trump accused ex-president Barack Obama of “tapping” the phones at Trump Tower just prior to the election while comparing the former president to Richard Nixon.

Following a tweet defending embattled Attorney General Jeff Sessions over his contacts with the Russians, Trump suddenly changed gears with a startling collection of tweets attacking Obama, although it is unclear what Trump is directly alluding to.

“Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my “wires tapped” in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!” Trump wrote.

The tweets can be viewed below:

It is possible that Trump’s allegations are the result of an article published at Breitbart, accusing Obama of instigating a “silent coup” against the sitting president.

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Next on Raw Story >
Bill Maher shreds Jeffrey Lord for claim Russia didn’t influence the election: ‘Don’t bullsh*t me!’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+