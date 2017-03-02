WATCH: Fox & Friends questions release ‘timing’ of ‘so-called intelligence’ on Trump’s Russian ties

'Fox & Friends' offers tips for apologizing (Screen cap).

While most of the major news shows on Thursday morning were consumed with the news that Attorney General Jeff Sessions had failed to disclose two meetings with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during last year’s presidential campaign, the crew at Fox & Friends took a slightly different angle to the story.

Via Media Matters, co-hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade did their best to spin Sessions’s meetings with Kislyak — as well as reports that foreign intelligence agencies had discovered frequent contacts between Russian officials and members of Trump’s presidential campaign — as completely routine and not something that’s actually worth talking about.

“The New York Times has a story today that said the Obama administration had scrambled to keep this so-called intelligence together and keep it from the Trump administration in order to, I guess, a lot of people feel, make sure that they can move forward with an investigation, maybe without the Trump administration knowing,” said Kilmeade. “Even the State Department led by John Kerry also took part in intelligence sharing. They claim the Dutch and British also have information about meetings between Trump officials and — they claim to — Trump officials and Russian officials.”

Doocy chimed in to note that the “the timing is suspicious” of the stories, as they dropped shortly after President Donald Trump’s well received speech before Congress on Tuesday. Earhardt agreed that “the timing’s interesting,” before Kilmeade then suggested that rival cable news networks were intentionally over-reporting on this story to not talk about the triumphant Trump speech.

“Other networks are doing special programming around this because they’d rather talk about anything but what went on with that speech yesterday,” he said.

Watch the whole segment below.