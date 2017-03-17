WATCH: Trump blames Fox News for rejected claims that Obama ordered British spies to wiretap him

During a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Donald Trump was asked about his allegations that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower ahead of the 2016 election.

When asked about the latest rejected claims that the British intelligence community was either responsible for or involved in the wiretaps, Trump said the reporter should be “talking to Fox.”

The reporter asked, “Are there other suspects or do you think it was a mistake to blame British intelligence?”

“As far as wiretapping by this past administration, at least we have something in common, perhaps,” Trump replied. He then claimed that his administration did not accuse the British intelligence community of wiretaps. “All we did was quote a certain, very talented legal mind.”

“That was a statement made by a very talented lawyer on Fox. So you shouldn’t be talking to me, you should be talking to Fox,” he said.

Fox News judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano made the claim on Fox & Friends Tuesday, suggesting that the Trump team is struggling to find proof of Obama’s wiretaps because he used British spies.

He alleged, “[Obama] didn’t use the NSA, he didn’t use the CIA, he didn’t use the FBI, and he didn’t use the Department of Justice,” claiming instead that he relied on GCHQ.

