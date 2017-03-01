White House ‘frankly surprised’ media pundits so easily won over by one semi-normal Trump speech

Donald Trump, seen December 3, 2015, has the backing of one in four Americans -- including 42 percent of Republican respondents -- in a poll released December 10 asking about his plan to ban US travel for Muslims (AFP Photo/Saul Loeb)

President Donald Trump’s address to Congress on Tuesday night got glowing reviews from some pundits on cable news — and it turns out even the White House is surprised by how easily they were won over.

Washington Post reporter Robert Costa tweeted on Wednesday morning that some sources he’s talked with in the White House are “frankly surprised at how pundits are warming to the speech.”

This is particularly surprising to them, Costa writes, because “Trump has not changed” and there is “no big shift in policy coming.”

Several times throughout the course of his presidential campaign, President Trump won positive coverage for doing things that any president in the past has done, including expressing regret for making unspecified offensive remarks and holding a joint press conference with the president of Mexico in which he did not cause a major international incident.

The crew of Morning Joe on Wednesday morning acknowledged that the president is graded “on a curve,” but co-host Joe Scarborough nonetheless praised Trump for delivering a “normal moment” during his speech on Tuesday.