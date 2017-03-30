Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Why states are pushing ahead with clean energy despite Trump’s embrace of coal

The Conversation

30 Mar 2017 at 08:48 ET                   
Technician checking solar panels on roof (Shutterstock)

By Bill Ritter, Jr., Director, Center for the New Energy Economy, Colorado State University. Alamosa Photovoltaic Plan, south-central Colorado. Energy.gov/Flickr On Tuesday, March 28, President Trump traveled to the Environmental Protection Agency to sign an executive order rolling back a number of climate-related regulations that have taken effect over the past eight years. The president’s team…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH LIVE: Senate Intelligence panel holds hearing on Russian interference in the 2016 election
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+