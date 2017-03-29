Quantcast

WTF: Sean Spicer says Trump ‘steeped in world affairs’ and ‘was a leader in the effort to call Brexit’

David Edwards

29 Mar 2017 at 13:13 ET                   
Sean Spicer (CNN/screen grab)

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Wednesday offered a cryptic response to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, who has been critical of President Donald Trump’s knowledge of world affairs.

Juncker warned last week that there could be other countries leaving the European Union because of Trump administration’s praise of Britain’s so-called Brexit from the union.

“I think the president is very well steeped in world affairs, especially Europe, NATO, all of the issues,” Spicer declared. “He was a leader in the effort to call Brexit, as you know.”

Spicer, however, did not explain how Trump led the “effort to call Brexit.”

“So, I think both on the EU and that, that’s that,” Spicer concluded.

Watch the video below.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
