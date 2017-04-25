Al Franken flashback: Watch the Minnesota senator freehand draw the US map — from memory

Sen. Al Franken

Long before Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) confronted education secretary Betsy DeVos for supporting gay conversion therapy or slammed Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for ‘trying to impugn’ his integrity, the former “Saturday Night Live” star learned a truly impressive party trick: freehand drawing the United States of America. From memory.

I watch Al Franken drawing the U.S. map from memory about once a week. And I am amazed every time.https://t.co/d5Fkrk8DYG — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) April 26, 2017

In a circa-2009 video posted by CNN’s Chris Cillizza, Franken can be seen at the Minnesota State Fair drawing an incredibly accurate map of the states without so much as a globe in sight. It was hardly the first time Franken displayed his talent: he’s drawn the map for middle schoolers, “Saturday Night Live,” and even comedian Seth MacFarlane.

On a more positive note, watched my friend Sen. Al Franken draw the US map freehand from memory today. Impressive. pic.twitter.com/tRAv3U8aaD — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) June 13, 2016

Watch the video below, via Minnesota Public Radio/YouTube: