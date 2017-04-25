Quantcast

Al Franken flashback: Watch the Minnesota senator freehand draw the US map — from memory

Elizabeth Preza

25 Apr 2017 at 23:33 ET                   
Sen. Al Franken

Long before Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) confronted education secretary Betsy DeVos for supporting gay conversion therapy or slammed Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for ‘trying to impugn’ his integrity, the former “Saturday Night Live” star learned a truly impressive party trick: freehand drawing the United States of America. From memory.

In a circa-2009 video posted by CNN’s Chris Cillizza, Franken can be seen at the Minnesota State Fair drawing an incredibly accurate map of the states without so much as a globe in sight. It was hardly the first time Franken displayed his talent: he’s drawn the map for middle schoolers, “Saturday Night Live,” and even comedian Seth MacFarlane.

Watch the video below, via Minnesota Public Radio/YouTube:

