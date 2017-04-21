Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Alex Jones asks the press to be ‘respectful and responsible’ in coverage of his custody battle

Tom Boggioni

21 Apr 2017 at 16:02 ET                   
Alex Jones on Nikki Minaj (Screen cap)

In a statement issued on Friday, conspiracy website founder Alex Jones has requested that the press treat his ongoing child custody battle with his ex-wife in a “respectful and responsible” manner.

After a full week of testimony, that included  his outrageous statements and actions on his webcasts as well as his drug usage, Jones claimed the battle with his ex-wife Kelly for custody of their three children is a “private matter.”

“Above all, this is a private matter, ” Jones said in a statement. “This is about my family and only my family. I have endeavored very faithfully for three years to keep the circumstances confidential for the sake of my children to protect their innocence.”

The InfoWars website founder added that there is a gag order in place on the case and that he will not be making a full statement until after the trial concludes.

You can read his whole statement below via Twitter:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Next on Raw Story >
‘Hoosiers’ filmmakers scold Mike Pence: If you like our movie then embody its values
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+