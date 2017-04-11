Anti-gay pastor who cheered Orlando nightclub massacre found guilty of child molestation

Pastor Ken Adkins

An anti-gay pastor who said people massacred at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando “got what they deserved” last year has been convicted on eight charges related to child molestation.

The Florida Times Union reports that a jury this week found 57-year-old pastor Kenneth Adkins guilty of child molestation due to a relationship he had with an underage boy and an underage girl who attended his church seven years ago.

In the case, prosecutors claimed that Adkins had methodically groomed two teenagers to have sexual intercourse with him when they were just 15 years old. The pastor’s male accuser said he wanted to come forward so that the pastor would never again be able to similarly take advantage of young teenagers.

The jury came back with a guilty verdict against Adkins after only one hour of deliberation. He is due to be sentenced on April 25th.

Adkins drew national condemnation last year when he sent out a message on social media attacking the victims of Omar Mateen’s shooting rampage at the Pulse nightclub.

“I don’t see none of them as victims,” Adkins tweeted. “I see them as getting what they deserve!!”

Less than two months later, Adkins was arrested by authorities on charges that he molested two parishioners.