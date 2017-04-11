‘Board as a doctor, leave as a patient’: Internet crushes airline with #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos

Artistic interpretation of United Customer Service (Photo: Twitter)

The doctor attacked and forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight has gained international attention and sent the airline’s stock into a freefall as passengers everywhere call for a boycott.

Late-night comedians mocked the airlines Monday night and passengers lined up to speak on cable news about the brutality. But it was a trending hashtag that brought out the hostility Americans feel toward the company and its seemingly tone-deaf CEO.

You can see the best of the best below:

Note: This one was not officially released by Southwest Airlines:

This is what you call insightful, timely and clever marketing. #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos pic.twitter.com/SrscgTKVFT — Snober Abbasi (@snobers) April 11, 2017

I Made It On The Plane #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos pic.twitter.com/jyR5A7W8A5 — jesper thompsen (@thompsenjesper) April 11, 2017

You carry on, we carry off #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Sir Castic One (@SnapDad42) April 11, 2017

#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos

Board as a doctor, leave as a patient. — Sue Fergy (@SueFergy3562) April 11, 2017

We Beat The Competition to the Punch.

#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — (((BeastPolitic))) (@BeastPolitic) April 11, 2017

" Try our new class levels – Economy, Business & now Abu Grhaib " #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — mr doh (@efdoh) April 11, 2017

"Board in peace, leave in pieces."#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Bilal Mahmood (@bilalmahmooduk) April 11, 2017

#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos

WE WONT BE BEATEN ON PRICES!! (but you might) — furiouspigeon (@furiouspigeon) April 11, 2017

#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos On our flights everyone's taking about Fight Club. pic.twitter.com/YqpwBtiIqu — David Miller (@MadDavidMiller) April 11, 2017

#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos We have an offer you can't refuse. No really. — OldCrow (@BirdieWings80) April 11, 2017

#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos U can't beat our prices! But we can sure beat our passengers! — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) April 11, 2017

"Fly the Friendly Skies, Except You, Yeah, You – Get the F**k Out of Here"#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) April 11, 2017

#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos At @united our crew members are more important than paying customers. — Andres Diaz (@fvgtw) April 11, 2017

Fly United, where your TSA patdown is the fun part. #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Gayton Gomez (@gaytongomez) April 11, 2017

United Airlines. Pay for the seating, stay for the beating. #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — wraub (@wraub) April 11, 2017

Good News: We're Serving Free Meals Again!

Bad News: It's A Knuckle Sandwich.#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Seth-sational (@SethFromThe716) April 11, 2017

Stunning footage of UAL training video #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos pic.twitter.com/RNX0tb3CRt — Jehc Reed (@jehcbit) April 11, 2017

I'm not a doctor but I beat one on a plane last night #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Jim Manne (@j_manne) April 11, 2017

Finally, a lesson for everyone: