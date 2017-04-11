Quantcast

‘Board as a doctor, leave as a patient’: Internet crushes airline with #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos

Sarah K. Burris

11 Apr 2017 at 07:40 ET                   
Artistic interpretation of United Customer Service (Photo: Twitter)

The doctor attacked and forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight has gained international attention and sent the airline’s stock into a freefall as passengers everywhere call for a boycott.

Late-night comedians mocked the airlines Monday night and passengers lined up to speak on cable news about the brutality. But it was a trending hashtag that brought out the hostility Americans feel toward the company and its seemingly tone-deaf CEO.

You can see the best of the best below:

Note: This one was not officially released by Southwest Airlines:

Finally, a lesson for everyone:

