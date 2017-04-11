‘Board as a doctor, leave as a patient’: Internet crushes airline with #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos
The doctor attacked and forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight has gained international attention and sent the airline’s stock into a freefall as passengers everywhere call for a boycott.
Late-night comedians mocked the airlines Monday night and passengers lined up to speak on cable news about the brutality. But it was a trending hashtag that brought out the hostility Americans feel toward the company and its seemingly tone-deaf CEO.
You can see the best of the best below:
Note: This one was not officially released by Southwest Airlines:
This is what you call insightful, timely and clever marketing. #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos pic.twitter.com/SrscgTKVFT
— Snober Abbasi (@snobers) April 11, 2017
I Made It On The Plane #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos pic.twitter.com/jyR5A7W8A5
— jesper thompsen (@thompsenjesper) April 11, 2017
#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos
Volunteer, or we'll make you volunteer pic.twitter.com/K4kXgaB7Kq
— Fabian (@itsFabian) April 11, 2017
You carry on, we carry off #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos
— Sir Castic One (@SnapDad42) April 11, 2017
#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos
Board as a doctor, leave as a patient.
— Sue Fergy (@SueFergy3562) April 11, 2017
We Beat The Competition to the Punch.
#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos
— (((BeastPolitic))) (@BeastPolitic) April 11, 2017
" Try our new class levels – Economy, Business & now Abu Grhaib " #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos
— mr doh (@efdoh) April 11, 2017
"Board in peace, leave in pieces."#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos
— Bilal Mahmood (@bilalmahmooduk) April 11, 2017
#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos
WE WONT BE BEATEN ON PRICES!!
(but you might)
— furiouspigeon (@furiouspigeon) April 11, 2017
#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos On our flights everyone's taking about Fight Club. pic.twitter.com/YqpwBtiIqu
— David Miller (@MadDavidMiller) April 11, 2017
"we want you to volunteer" #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos #friendlyskies pic.twitter.com/VmEk0DruIr
— Rouk (@LegitRouk) April 11, 2017
#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos We have an offer you can't refuse. No really.
— OldCrow (@BirdieWings80) April 11, 2017
#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos U can't beat our prices! But we can sure beat our passengers!
— Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) April 11, 2017
Fly the Alt-Friendly Skies #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos pic.twitter.com/EyqJPFTvzd
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) April 11, 2017
"Fly the Friendly Skies, Except You, Yeah, You – Get the F**k Out of Here"#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos
— Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) April 11, 2017
#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos At @united our crew members are more important than paying customers.
— Andres Diaz (@fvgtw) April 11, 2017
"Come fly the friendly skies, if you dare"#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos pic.twitter.com/yxHDz0ttq5
— Unmaskable Vampire (@VampireLestat) April 11, 2017
Fly United, where your TSA patdown is the fun part. #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos
— Gayton Gomez (@gaytongomez) April 11, 2017
United Airlines. Pay for the seating, stay for the beating. #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos
— wraub (@wraub) April 11, 2017
Good News: We're Serving Free Meals Again!
Bad News: It's A Knuckle Sandwich.#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos
— Seth-sational (@SethFromThe716) April 11, 2017
Stunning footage of UAL training video #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos pic.twitter.com/RNX0tb3CRt
— Jehc Reed (@jehcbit) April 11, 2017
I'm not a doctor but I beat one on a plane last night #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos
— Jim Manne (@j_manne) April 11, 2017
#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos pic.twitter.com/mC6fheRK5d
— Fotoz01 (@Fotoz01) April 11, 2017
"Your seat now belongs to Negan."#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos pic.twitter.com/DLmRV3ZQBi
— ACE (@PC_Ace87) April 11, 2017
Getting ready to fly @united #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos pic.twitter.com/8CNxPJ2EEK
— Henners (@henry_shaw) April 11, 2017
Finally, a lesson for everyone:
#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos
This all could've been avoided, if only that doctor had offered the policeman a Pepsi.
— Veronica Nicole (@vnfm1018) April 11, 2017