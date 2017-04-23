Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Centrist Macron to face far-right’s Le Pen in French presidential run-off: CNN

Tom Boggioni

23 Apr 2017 at 14:13 ET                   
French centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron greets supporters -- (AFP)

Centrist Emmanuel Macron was holding off far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in the first round of voting to become France’s new president on Sunday, with both candidates heading to a run-off.

Polls had consistently shown that Macron and Le Pen would be the top two choices in Sunday’s voting, with the two candidates now facing off in a run-off on May 7.

The two candidates seek to replace President Francois Hollande, who decided in December not to seek re-election after a five-year term where he was harshly criticized for failing to turn around a depressed economy,

The result of the final election will have serious implications for the fate of the European Union following Britain’s Brexit vote last year.

 

 

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Next on Raw Story >
Robert Reich blisters ‘compassionless and paranoid’ Donald Trump in review of his first 100 days
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+