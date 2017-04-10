Quantcast

Cop who bloodied United passenger suspended pending ‘thorough review of situation’

Tom Boggioni

10 Apr 2017 at 17:14 ET                   
Battered United Airlines passenger -- screenshot

An aviation security officer who was involved a dragging a screaming man off of a United Airlines flight Sunday night, leaving the passenger battered and bloody, has been suspended.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the unidentified cop was placed on leave Monday afternoon.

The officer was suspended “pending a thorough review of the situation,” the Chicago Department of Aviation said in a statement. “The incident on United Flight 3411 was not in accordance with our standard operating procedure and the actions are obviously not condoned by the department.”

Videos of the man later standing in the plane showed him looking dazed as blood covered the lower portion of his face.

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
