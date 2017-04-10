Cop who bloodied United passenger suspended pending ‘thorough review of situation’

Battered United Airlines passenger -- screenshot

An aviation security officer who was involved a dragging a screaming man off of a United Airlines flight Sunday night, leaving the passenger battered and bloody, has been suspended.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the unidentified cop was placed on leave Monday afternoon.

The officer was suspended “pending a thorough review of the situation,” the Chicago Department of Aviation said in a statement. “The incident on United Flight 3411 was not in accordance with our standard operating procedure and the actions are obviously not condoned by the department.”

Videos of the man later standing in the plane showed him looking dazed as blood covered the lower portion of his face.