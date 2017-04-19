Former Bush lawyer ‘congratulates’ Jason Chaffetz for leaving Congress: If you can’t do the job right, quit

Richard Painter and Jason Chaffetz (Photo: Screen captures)

Richard Painter, President George W. Bush’s former ethics attorney, celebrated the announcement that Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) would not be seeking reelection in 2018.

“Good decision Rep. Chaffetz. If you can’t do a job right, quit and do something else,” Painter said on Twitter Wednesday.

Then he took it a bit further to criticize president Donald Trump along with Chaffetz: “And you, Mr. President?”

Good decision Rep. Chaffetz. If you can’t do a job right, quit and do something else. And you, Mr. President?https://t.co/2vOjJCBKQZ — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) April 19, 2017

Painter has made news over the last several months for joining former President Barack Obama’s ethics lawyer Norman Eisen in criticizing the complicated ethics of Trump and his staff. He specifically took aim at Trump’s eldest daughter Ivanka Trump for her position in the administration, calling it outright unlawful.

Chaffetz drew criticism for claiming that he would investigate Rt. Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn and his ties to Russia while having top secret security clearance. Instead, Chaffetz waged Trump’s war against leaks to the media. Painter called the ties between Trump’s campaign and Russia an example of “treason.”