Fox News offered contributor a big promotion — but only if she’d have sex with Roger Ailes: lawsuit

Fox News contributor Julie Roginsky (Screen cap).

Fox News got hit with another big sexual harassment lawsuit on Monday, as contributor Julie Roginsky alleged that the network offered her a major promotion that she would get only if she had sex with former Fox News president Roger Ailes.

According to the suit, “Fox News and Ailes discriminated against Roginsky… by making her deserved promotion to a regular spot hosting The Five contingent upon having a sexual relationship with Ailes.”

The lawsuit also alleges that Fox co-president Bill Shine “aided and abetted” Ailes’ harassment against her, and also retaliated against her by “refusing to give her the promised permanent hosting position” because she did not agree to Ailes’ demands. Additionally, the suit alleges that Shine also retaliated against her after she “refused to publicly disparage Gretchen Carlson when Carlson filed sexual harassment claims against Ailes” last year.

Ailes left Fox News last summer in the wake of Carlson’s lawsuit, as then-Fox News host Megyn Kelly also came forward to accuse the longtime Fox boss of sexual harassment.

Since then, Fox has settled multiple sexual harassment lawsuits, including most recently a $13 million settlement paid out to five women who alleged sexual harassment against Fox host Bill O’Reilly.