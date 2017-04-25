Fox’s Ailes built a security door to his office over fears his dark-skinned employees were terrorists: lawsuit

A racial discrimination suit filed against Fox News and its parent company 21st Century Fox, now has 11 plaintiffs after Fox anchor Kelly Wright was added to the roster of employees suing the media powerhouse.

According to Gabriel Sherman of New York magazine, the Fox anchor who co-hosts America’s News Headquarters on Saturdays claims he was “forced to endure many racist comments” at Fox “intended to paint [him] as a caricature of a Black entertainer – i.e., a Jim Crow.”

Among other allegations in the suit, former Fox head honcho Roger Ailes had a security barrier built after Bangladeshi employee Musfiq Rahman accidentally walked into his office. The suit alleges Ailes became “furious” after the intrusion, suggesting he believed Raham was a terrorist because of the color of his skin.

The suit also alleges Rahman and “a number of Black employees” had their security passes to Ailes floor pulled following the incident, with the suit stating, “Thereafter, these humiliated employees were forced to get ‘escorts’ when they needed to speak to other employees on the second floor.”