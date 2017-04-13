Glenn Beck slams Trump acting too establishment: Just ‘another Republican who said stuff and didn’t mean it’

Glenn Beck (CNN)

President Donald Trump is being caught in a lot of flip-flops and his own supporters are beginning to get angry. But recently woke conservative Glenn Beck said that Trump has basically become a Republican In Name Only (RINO).

“Tonight, at least, it looks like the president is on the verge of beginning to look like [just] another republican who said stuff, didn’t mean it and turned into Reince Priebus or Paul Ryan and that’s not good,” Beck told Anderson Cooper.

Though Beck did recall that the turn is one that many presidents have done. He specifically mentioned a conversation he had with George W. Bush on the day that candidate Barack Obama said that he was willing to bomb Pakistan if it was necessary.

Bush pointed to his desk and told Beck, “Don’t worry, whoever occupies that seat behind that desk, man or woman, will quickly find out that their hands are tied and they’ll end up doing almost exactly as I have done.”

Cooper said it was similar to Obama’s claim that he would shut down Guantanamo Bay in Cuba but it proved to be nearly impossible.

Watch the full exchange below:



Glenn Beck slams Trump acting too establishment… by sarahburris