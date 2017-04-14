‘Goodnight – goodnight we’re done’: Don Lemon abruptly ends show after losing it with Jeffrey Lord

Don Lemon (Photo: Screen capture)

Symone Sanders got another crack at Jeffrey Lord on Don Lemon’s Thursday night show but it was the exchange between Lemon and Lord that brought the fireworks. It was so bad that at one point Lemon shouted at Lord and ultimately ended the show four minutes early.

Lemon took issue with the way Lord managed to compare President Donald Trump and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “I think you’re very ill-informed, Jeffrey,” he said.

“We don’t live in a colorblind society,” Lemon also said. He asked Lord to explain how he can face three people of color telling him that he was wrong and not be understanding to listen to them. Lord did as he often does when he is in trouble and began repeating Lemon’s name over and over again before starting to tell a story of his father and a black waitress.

“You’re not answering the question, Jeffrey,” Lemon cut in. “You’re not answering my question in the moment. Don’t take me back to some before the war crap. I want to hear what you’re saying to the co-workers you work with now, Jeffrey. Answer the question now! I don’t want to hear about stuff from 50 godd*mn years ago!”

In the second half of the segment, Lord tried to claim that Lemon was “talking liberal” and Lemon said that he was “talking real.” Lord kept talking over Lemon as Lemon asked him to let him finish. Lord wouldn’t stop. “I’m talking to you, will you let me finish?” Lemon asked again. Lord paused and Lemon began to talk about what Dr. King means but Lord began speaking again. Lemon persisted.

“Dr. King means something different to the people here than he means to you. He wasn’t a tactic for us,” he said. “He’s a real person, who helped me to be able to get here and Symone to be able to sit here and for Bakari [Sellers] to be able to sit here. And for you to come on and give some reckless comparison to his work and his legacy.”

Lord continued to talk but Lemon was done.

“Goodnight,” he said as Lord continued to talk. “Goodnight, we’re done. Goodnight, we’re done.”

Watch the full exchange below:

Part 1:



'I don't want to hear about stuff from 50 godd… by sarahburris

Part 2:



'Good night – goodnight we're done': Don Lemon… by sarahburris