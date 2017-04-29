‘He’s a pathological liar’: Watch Rob Reiner destroy Trump for blaming his Michael Flynn woes on Obama

Rob Reiner on AM Joy -- (MSNBC screenshot)

Appearing on MSNBC’s AM Joy, director and advocate Rob Reiner unloaded on President Donald Trump for trying to blame his Michael Flynn woes on former President Barack Obama.

Asked by host Reid if the White House was dealing in “obfuscation,” Reiner launched into an attack on Trump and his enablers.

“The truth ultimately will come out. it may take awhile and it is a confusing story, but let’s make no mistake about it,” Reiner began. “This man who is the head of our country is a pathological liar and everybody around him is lying. There’s no way to other way to look at this thing.”

“Not only did we know about Michael Flynn, there were a number of articles, there was a letter written by the House Oversight Committee,” he continued as he began to warm up. “It was well-known what Michael Flynn was doing, he was fired by Barack Obama, so that is clear.”

“The one thing that they have been successful at so far is obfuscating the biggest single story that is permeating this country right now, and that is the invasion of a foreign power, a hostile foreign power into our democracy,” Reiner stated. “And the Michael Flynn story, aside from the fact that he was taking money from Turkey, from Russia, from places and clearly that’s a criminal behavior, the main part of the story, and something that we haven’t even talked about is: why? Why with the White House knowing full well that this is who he was, they still appointed him National Security Adviser?”

“That goes to the story of why Sally Yates has been kicked off the stage,” he added. “She’ll now come back on she overheard Michael Flynn talking to Russian ambassador Kislyak about getting rid of the sanctions.”

“That’s the story.and that’s where we have to start thinking about the undermining of our democracy,” Reiner concluded.

Watch the video below via MSNBC: