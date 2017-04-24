‘I do not want to dedicate my life to assholes’: French mayor threatens to resign after town votes for Le Pen

Marine Le Pen (AFP Photo/PASCAL POCHARD-CASABIANCA)

The socialist mayor of Annezin is threatening to quit after far-right candidate Marine Le Pen won the plurality of votes in his town located in the north of France.

His reason? He doesn’t want to represent “assholes.”

According to The Week, Mayor Daniel Delomez is upset that National Front leader Le Pen garnered 38 percent of the votes in his town, sending her into a May run-off with centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron.

On Twitter, Delomez tweeted: “Le Pen en tête à #Annezin, colère du maire : “il est possible que je démissionne car je ne veux pas consacrer ma vie à des connards.”

Roughly translated, he declared, “”It is catastrophic. It’s possible that I will step down as I do not want to dedicate my life to assholes.”

Macron trailed Le Pen badly in Annezin, with less than half her votes, coming in third place behind far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon.

Delomez’s tweet can be seen below: