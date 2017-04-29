‘I feel kind of dumb, honestly’: Trump voter admits being ‘bamboozled’ by candidate’s ‘progressive-ish’ rhetoric

Trump voter Jason DeFrain -- MSNBC screenshot

A Michigan voter who said he initially supported Sen. Bernie Sanders (VT-I) only to vote for Republican nominee Donald Trump now says he regrets it, telling an MSNBC host, “I kinda feel dumb, honestly.”

In an MSNBC piece on how Michigan Trump voters feel about the president at the 100 day mark of his administration, Bay County resident Jason DeFrain claimed he was roped in by Trump’s rhetoric after first backing Sanders.

“He has answers, sometime we don’t like them, sometime he offends the crap out of people. But he has answers,” DeFrain, a first time voter in a presidential election told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace.

However DeFrain says he now regrets his vote.

“I feel like I was bamboozled. I really do,” DeFrain . “Jeez, he fooled me, and I kinda feel dumb. I feel mad and I kinda feel dumb, honestly.”

According to DeFrain, Trump’s presidential pitch sounded, “Progressive-ish.”

“He was really open, willing to work with both sides of the fence,” DeFrain continued.”Then more Russian stuff started piling up, he’s saying he’s being wire-tapped, he’s on Twitter says this about this person….”

For DeFrain, the real deal-breaker was Trump’s missile attack on Syria and his saber-rattling at North Korea.

“I don’t want to see a news special of a Saginaw teenager brought home in a casket with a flag over it,” he explained before turning back to Trump. “I think he’s just going to put more people in danger now. We’re going to invade another country, the way he’s acting. it’s going to happen. We’re going to put more boots on the ground and I thought that wasn’t going to happen. That’s one of the reasons why I voted for him. He’s putting us in danger and I’m worried about the future of my family.”

Watch the video below via NBC: