‘I’m speechless’: Anderson Cooper dumbfounded by Trump just now realizing diplomacy is ‘not so easy’

Anderson Cooper (Photo: Screen capture)

A Wall Street Journal interview with Donald Trump left Anderson Cooper speechless on Wednesday after the president said a ten-minute conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping made him realize a solution to North Korea is “not so easy.”

“After listening to the Chinese president explain the history of China and North Korea for about ten minutes he, ‘realized it’s not so easy,’” Cooper explained, before turning to former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers.

“Is that—I’m speechless,” Cooper admitted “I don’t know why I’m reacting like this.”

Chief International correspondent Christiane Amanpour noted Trump “said the same thing about healthcare” in February when he claimed “nobody knew” reforming the Affordable Care Act “could be so complicated.”

“Do you worry that he has no real positions?” Cooper asked Rogers. ”That basically he bends one way or the other depending on who the last person who gave him a 10-minute lecture on the history of some country is?”

“I mean, the NATO guy was here today and so now NATO is indispensable, but when the NATO guy leaves, is that still going to be the position?” Cooper wondered.

“Obviously I can’t speak for the Trump administration,” Rogers said. “Sorry, I don’t know why I’m reacting like this, I just find it amazing,” Cooper explained.

“It’s frustrating,” Rogers suggested.

“It is frustrating,” Amanpour agreed.

Cooper likened the situation to Trump, during the campaign, touting that we should “take the oil” from countries we invade—a war crime. Cooper said at the time, when Trump was confronted about it he would berate those who didn’t agree with his ‘take the oil’ philosophy.

“‘You’re an idiot that you don’t understand or you do understand, but you’re just pretending you don’t,’” Cooper recalled Trump saying.

“But you know what, you can’t take the oil and he now knows that and he probably knew it then.”

