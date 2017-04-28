Jeff Sessions: I will recuse myself from felony investigation of Mike Flynn

Attorney General Jeff Sessions (Screen cap)

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said on Friday that he will recuse himself from investigations of President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn.

Politico reported Friday morning that Sessions told the “Today” show, “My recusal deals with the campaign issues. But I would expect not to be involved in this one.”

“Today” co-host Matt Lauer asked, “You would recuse yourself from any decision dealing with general Flynn?”

“Yeah,” Sessions replied.

Sessions was a member of Trump’s transition team along with Flynn and both men have been revealed to have been dishonest about their meetings with Russian government officials and dealings with foreign governments during the 2016 campaign and subsequent transition.

In March — after getting caught lying about meetings with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak — Sessions recused himself from the federal probe of Trump’s ties to Russia.

That recusal now appears to extend to matters pertaining to Flynn — who was forced to step down when his lies about Russian connections came to light and is now potentially being charged with a felony for accepting payments from foreign governments without approval from the Pentagon.

On “Today,” Sessions said he’s unaware of any specific investigation of Flynn.

“I really don’t know whether there’s an investigation or should be,” Sessions told Lauer. “And we don’t confirm investigations of – you know, in the Department of Justice.”

