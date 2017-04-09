Karl Rove: ‘Three tribes’ in the ‘unhealthy’ White House have been leaking info on each other for weeks

Fox Business News host Maria Bartiromo and Karl Rove -- (screnncapture)

Former White House senior adviser Karl Rove confirmed Sunday morning that Trump administration is rife with “animosity or antagonism” between three competing factions which have been “leaking information on each other for weeks.”

Speaking with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures, Rove was asked if reports in the Wall Street Journal that there is “tension” between White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Trump senior adviser Steve Bannon that could lead to one or the other’s ouster.

“I believe that there is a a lot of acrimony inside the White House,” Rove began. “I believe that there is a lot of concern on the president’s part about the relationships between the sort of three tribes that have emerged in the White House.”

“There is a group around Jared Kushner and his supporters and allies. There is one around Steve Bannon and a sort of alt-right in the White House. And one sort of around Reince Priebus and everybody else,” Rove remarked. “And while I think there is a tendency to exaggerate a little bit in the press, I think there’s a lot behind this that’s real.”

“I say that for three reasons, ” Rove explained. “These people have been leaking on each other for weeks. Unnamed White House officials are dissing to reporters about other people inside the White House. Second of all, the president has taken to talking to people who call him or come to see him and asking them,’what do you think of my staff?’ and expressing concern about it.”

“And finally, people have been in and out of the White House over the past 11 weeks and they tell me there is a palpable animosity or antagonism, sort of unhealthy feelings between various camps inside the White House,” he recalled.

