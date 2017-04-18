Quantcast

Medieval medical books could hold the recipe for new antibiotics

The Conversation

18 Apr 2017 at 07:41 ET                   
Medieval Medical Book (Wikimedia Commons)

By Erin Connelly, CLIR-Mellon Fellow for Data Curation in Medieval Studies, University of Pennsylvania. A recipe for an eyesalve from ‘Bald’s Leechbook.’ © The British Library Board (Royal MS 12 D xvii) For a long time, medieval medicine has been dismissed as irrelevant. This time period is popularly referred to as the “Dark Ages,” which erroneously…

