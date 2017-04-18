Medieval medical books could hold the recipe for new antibiotics
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
By Erin Connelly, CLIR-Mellon Fellow for Data Curation in Medieval Studies, University of Pennsylvania. A recipe for an eyesalve from ‘Bald’s Leechbook.’ © The British Library Board (Royal MS 12 D xvii) For a long time, medieval medicine has been dismissed as irrelevant. This time period is popularly referred to as the “Dark Ages,” which erroneously…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion