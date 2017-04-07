‘Raw nerves much harder to disguise’: Trump aide says Bannon and Priebus on their way out of White House

Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus appear at CPAC (CNN)

President Donald Trump is reportedly considering major changes to his White House staff amid growing tensions.

A top aide told Axios that Trump has considered replacing Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and preparing for the departure of Steve Bannon, his chief strategist.

The aide and other close Trump associates told the website that changes are coming, but it’s just a matter of time.

Tensions between Bannon and Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and a trusted aide, have boiled over this week as the White House chief strategist was booted from the National Security Council and reportedly had to be persuaded to remain on the staff by megadonor Rebekah Mercer.

“The tension, the exhaustion, the raw nerves have gotten much harder to disguise,” the aide said.

Sources told Axios that Trump is considering at least four replacements for Priebus, including House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), former Bush Secretary of Commerce Wayne Berman, former campaign adviser David Urban and economic adviser Gary Cohn, a former top executive at Goldman Sachs.

“Things are happening, but it’s very unclear the president’s willing to pull that trigger,” the aide said.