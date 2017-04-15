Rep.Ted Lieu: Democrats will fully investigate Trump and Russia if we take back the House in 2018

MSNBC host Joy Reid, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) -- screenshot

Appearing on MSNBC’s AM Joy to discuss revoking Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner’s security clearance over accusations that he lied to the FBI, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) promised Democrats with go hard after President Donald Trump’s Russia connections if the his party reclaims the House in 2018.

Before turning to Trump and the Russians, Leiu hammered at Kushner and his own Russia connections.

Host Joy Reid introduced Lieu as one of five Democrats who have signed a letter asking for the FBI and the Office of Personnel Management to withdraw Kushner’s security clearance while he is being investigated.

“Do you have an expectation that this letter will result in Kushner’s security clearance will be pulled?” host Reid asked. “Or is this really just to get it on the record that he essentially did the same thing Michael Flynn did and not disclose his connections and his conversations?”

“Kushner’s security clearance absolutely should be suspended,” Leiu stated. “I have filled out these forms before; they’re known as SF-86 forms. One of the main reasons that you have this form is to figure out if the person had contacts with foreign officials. Jared Kushner intentionally omitted his various contacts, and he knew these contacts were important because of the whole Russia scandal that has been developing. So he lied and he needs to have his security clearance revoked.”

According to Reid, omitting the information violates “U.S. Criminal Code, Title 18, section 1001,” and states that knowingly providing false information or concealing a material fact “is a felony, which may result in fines and up to five years imprisonment.”

Asked if it was enough that Kushner just revised his forms, Lieu answered with a curt, “No.”

“If I had done this on my own forms, my security clearance would have been suspended, and there would have been an investigation open,” Lieu explained. “And the difference with Kushner is, it’s not as if meeting he had was four years ago. He had these meetings with Russian officials recently, and he knew this was an issue because of the Russia scandal so he intentionally omitted these facts.”

“If that doesn’t happen, what will be your next move as a member of Congress?” Reid asked.

“You know, if we take back the House in a year-and-a-half, we will open investigations to try to force him to do that,” Lieu replied. “In the meantime, I hope some Republicans come to their senses and understand the gravity of what happened here. where you have a senior-level White House official lying about his security clearance form on the issue of Russia.”

“It sounds like you are making this a campaign issue,” Reid pressed. “Are you saying that if Democrats take back the House of Representatives, they’re going to ramp up investigations on Russiagate, including Jared Kushner?”

“We will ramp up investigations on any alleged violations of the law or of ethics,” the California congressman answered. “And if nothing happens when people lie on the security clearance forms, that’s absolutely a problem and we will absolutely investigate.”

“Are you implying there that the Republicans are not doing a thorough investigation at this moment?” Reid asked.

“That’s correct. I have heard nothing about their investigation of people who lie on the security clearance forms, including Jared Kushner,” Lieu stated.

Watch the video below via MSNBC: