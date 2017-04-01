Quantcast

Republicans ‘don’t give a sh*t about people’ says DNC Chair Tom Perez in fiery healthcare speech

David Ferguson

01 Apr 2017 at 19:14 ET                   
DNC Chairman Tom Perez in Newark, NJ (Screen capture)

In a fiery speech to the New Jersey Working Families Association (NJWFA), newly-elected Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez blasted Republicans and said their essential healthcare message is “I don’t care.”

Mediaite.com reported that Perez said the marches and protests that have taken place since Jan. 21 are the real spirit of America, not the forces that won Pres. Donald Trump the electoral vote in November.

The protests show that Trump doesn’t “stand for our values,” said the former U.S. Labor Secretary. “You didn’t win this election,” he said to Trump.

He lit into Republicans who failed to repeal the Affordable Care Act saying that whether we call it Ryan Care or Trump Care, the real name of the policy should be “I don’t care.”

“Because they don’t give a sh*t about people!” he said to a cheering crowd. “This repeal was a massive tax break for the wealthy.”

Just then the ballroom lights went out and Perez said, “And you know what? You can try and silence our lights, but we will bring your abuses to light.”

Watch the video, embedded below:

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
