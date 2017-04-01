REVEALED: Mike Flynn hid Russian state media payments from the US government

Gen. Michael Flynn speaks to NBC (screen grab)

The links between Michael Flynn and Russia grew a little stronger on Friday after it was revealed the former national security adviser had hidden fees he received from a Russian propaganda media outlet.

According to the Daily Beast, an amended financial disclosure document filed with the White House counsel’s office on Friday showed a previously undisclosed payment from Russia Today as well as other fees received for speeches to two other Russian companies.

Before stepping down as a top adviser, Flynn submitted financial information to federal ethics officials that made no mention of the $45,000 he was paid by Russia Today, also known as RT. According to the report, Flynn’s speech was given at a gala celebrating the 10th anniversary of RT.

The most recent disclosure also showed Flynn omitted payments for speeches given to cybersecurity firm Kaspersky and Volga Dnepr Airlines.

According to a spokesperson for Flynn, the payments were initially omitted when he was forced to step down from his position.

“Gen. Flynn had begun the process of submitting and updating the form, but that process was suspended when he resigned,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “He therefore submitted the finalized form after he left the White House.”

Flynn is currently under investigation for possible connections to foreign interests while advising President Donald Trump, with the former general offering this week to testify before congressional investigators in return for immunity.

According to NBC, the Senate Intelligence Committee has denied Flynn’s request and that Flynn’s lawyer has made the same offer to the Justice Department with no response so far.