Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Russian cyber operative wanted in connection with US election hacks arrested in Spain

David Ferguson

09 Apr 2017 at 20:36 ET                   
Police in Barcelona Spain have arrested a man who is believed to be Russian cyber operative Pyotr Levashov (Flickr Commons)

A Russian hacker named Pyotr Levashov was arrested Friday in Spain. He is wanted in the U.S. for questioning in the investigation into Russian hacking of U.S. political parties and alleged meddling in the 2016 election.

Reuters reported Sunday that a spokesman for the Russian embassy said Leshov was arrested in Barcelona but would not comment on the nature of the charges, saying the Spanish government has not been forthcoming with that information.

Spanish government officials and police declined to comment on the details of the arrest on Sunday.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that — according to state-owned Russian TV network Russia Today (RT) — Leshov was arrested on a U.S. warrant in connection to hacking attacks that were part of a purported Russian disinformation campaign intended to swing the 2016 election to Donald Trump.

Reuters quoted Peter Carr, a spokesman for the U.S. Justice Department’s criminal division, who said, “The U.S. case remains under seal, so we have no information to provide at this time.”

The criminal division of the Justice Department is separate from the national security branch. Typically the national security division handles cases related to state-sponsored cyber attacks, Reuters explained.

An unidentified Justice Department official told Reuters that the arrest was related to a criminal investigation with no national security connection.

The Russian embassy said that it received notification on Friday that Leshov has been arrested.

The Miami Herald reported in March that the U.S. is rounding up Russian hackers in a worldwide dragnet. In January, a Russian cyber operative known as “Lisov” was arrested, also by Spanish police.

The U.S. government has formally accused Russian intelligence agencies of mounting a massive online disinformation campaign using social media and software weapons known as “bots” to spread false and misleading stories and sway public opinion.

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation is currently probing whether campaign officials acting on behalf of President Donald Trump coordinated with Russian operatives in their effort to affect the outcome of the election.

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
Next on Raw Story >
Former Fox News commentator McFarland is second Trump aide booted from National Security Council
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+