‘Save the world!’: Watch Bill Nye’s barn burner speech in pouring rain at DC March for Science rally

Bill Nye speaking at March for Science -- YouTube screenshot

Popular science explainer Bill Nye wowed the crowd standing in the pouring rain at a Washington DC rally preceding the March for Science on the White House.

“We are marching today to remind people everywhere, our lawmakers especially, of the significance of science for our health and our prosperity,” he exhorted the crowd before listing off accomplishments directly to tied to scientific inquiry.

“Show the world that science is for all. Our lawmakers must know and accept that science serves every one of us,” he exclaimed before shouting out, “Save the world!”

Earlier in the day, Nye gave a severe dressing down to a climate change denier who has been advising President Donald Trump.

