The Trump administration lost again in court, this time on voter ID
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A federal court in Texas has again ruled the state’s 2011 voter identification law intentionally discriminated against minorities. It’s the latest loss in the case for Texas — which has spent years unsuccessfully defending the law. But it also has implications for the Trump administration. In February, the new administration abruptly abandoned the crux of the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion