‘This can’t be good for America’:GOP lawmakers are taking the lead in stopping Trump’s border wall

Donald Trump’s plan to build a wall along the U.S. and Mexico border is running into a wall of its own as GOP lawmakers are taking a lead in opposing the expenditure as well as the taking of land from angry constituents.

According to The Hill, while Democrats are universally opposed to the wall, many Republican lawmakers are speaking out against it now that the election is over and the reality of the expensive boondoggle is staring them in the face.

Republicans in the border states of Arizona and Texas are coming out against the wall, saying the expense may not be worth it, that it will affect trade with Mexico, and they’re looking out for the taxpayer.

Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) and Rep. Martha McSally (R-AZ) represent districts that span almost 900 miles of the border where Trump’s wall would be built, and now question the expense despite the jobs it would create for their constituents.

“We recognize the need for robust border security and infrastructure to ensure public safety and increase cross border commerce,” the Republicans stated in a letter to the White House. “We also have an obligation to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars.”

At a recent Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing, Arizona Senator John McCain (R) also expressed concern on the how the border fence would affect relations with a major U.S. trading partner to the south.

“There is a lot of anti-American sentiment in Mexico. If the election were tomorrow in Mexico, you’d probably have a left-wing, anti-American president in Mexico. That can’t be good for America,” McCain told Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, who agreed it would be bad for both countries.

In a recent CNN report examining the impact that the wall would have along the southern border, Trump supporters expressed dismay that construction of the wall could have a major impact inn their lives, with one woman stating she would get a lawyer after discovering her home could end up on the Mexico side.