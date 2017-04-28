Quantcast

Trump administration eyeing notorious Sheriff Clarke for Homeland Security post

Brad Reed

28 Apr 2017 at 15:21 ET                   
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke David Clarke appears on Fox Business News on Sept. 21, 2016. (Media Matters)

Sheriff David Clarke, the controversial Milwaukee County sheriff whose jail had a prisoner die on its watch after cutting off his water supply for days, may soon be getting a job in the Trump administration.

Politico’s sources claim that the Trump administration is eyeing Clarke for a position at the Department of Homeland Security. The position in question will not require Senate confirmation, and one source tells Politico that it is “not a done deal” at this point.

Hiring Clarke to any post at the Department of Homeland Security would ignite a firestorm of controversy, as the sheriff has become known both for his controversial statements and for having a jail where prisoners regularly wind up dead.

In the past, Clarke has accused Black Lives Matter of being responsible for the murders of police officers, while also blaming riots in his home city of Milwaukee on the “questionable lifestyle choices” of black residents there. This past November, a former inmate at the Milwaukee County Jail filed a lawsuit alleging that her baby died after guards there refused to give her help as she went into labor.

In total, four prisoners died under Clarke’s watch in 2016.

