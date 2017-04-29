Quantcast

Trump complains ‘fake media’ won’t report on his ‘long list of achievements’

Tom Boggioni

29 Apr 2017 at 14:03 ET                   
Donald Trump visits Capitol Hill (screen grab)

Prior to holding another campaign-style rally in Pennsylvania, President Donald Trump has once gain taken to Twitter on Saturday to complain about the media ignoring his “long list of achievements.”

Despite his inability to get any legislation passed through a Republican-majority Congress that refuses to even vote on a healthcare plan to replace Obamacare, Trump is claiming the deluge of executive orders he has signed count as “achievements.”

“Mainstream (FAKE) media refuses to state our long list of achievements, including 28 legislative signings, strong borders & great optimism!” Trump tweeted.

Among the achievements Trump has failed to see come to fruition are his major campaign promises to restrict immigration — shot down twice in federal court — and building a wall between Mexico and the U.S., with both Congress and Mexico balking at paying for it.

You can see Trump’s tweet below:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
