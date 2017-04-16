Trump lashes out at protesters wanting to see his tax returns after he ‘easily won the Electoral College’

President of the United States Donald Trump speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

President Donald Trump was very active on Twitter Easter morning and lashed back at protesters wanting to see his tax returns, saying he shouldn’t have to show them since “easily won the Electoral College.”

Moments after he defended no longer calling China a currency manipulator, now that they are giving him a helping hand with North Korea, Trump dismissed calls for his tax returns by responding on Twitter.

“I did what was an almost an impossible thing to do for a Republican-easily won the Electoral College! Now Tax Returns are brought up again?” Trump tweeted.

Saturday saw tens of thousands turn out in the streets in Tax Day protests, hammering the president for keeping his tax returns private, leading to speculation that Trump has something to hide including possible Russian money invested in his companies.

Moments after his “Electoral College” tweet, Trump accused the protesters of being paid to turn out, with the president tweeting, “Someone should look into who paid for the small organized rallies yesterday. The election is over!”

You can see the tweets below:

I did what was an almost an impossible thing to do for a Republican-easily won the Electoral College! Now Tax Returns are brought up again? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2017