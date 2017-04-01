Quantcast

Trump launches Twitter attack on NBC’s Chuck Todd for not covering fake Obama surveillance story

Tom Boggioni

01 Apr 2017 at 08:58 ET                   
Donald Trump (Screengrab)

President Donald Trump started off his Saturday morning Twitter attacks going after NBC’s Chuck Todd for continuing to focus on investigations into Russian ties to his administration, saying he should instead, “start talking about the Obama surveillance scandal.”

“When will Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd and start talking about the Obama SURVEILLANCE SCANDAL and stop with the Fake Trump/Russia story?” the president tweeted.

Trump later added, “It is the same Fake News Media that said there is “no path to victory for Trump” that is now pushing the phony Russia story. A total scam!”

With that tweet, Trump once again brought up his unsubstantiated accusations that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower — an assertion that has roiled the White House and opened the door to multiple investigations by Congressional committees.

You can see the tweets below:

