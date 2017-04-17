Trump parrots Fox & Friends’ Korea report claiming his first 100 days has exposed Obama’s ‘failure’

Donald Trump visits Capitol Hill (screen grab)

President Donald Trump began his Monday railing against former President Barack Obama.

“The first 90 days of my presidency has exposed the total failure of the last eight years of foreign policy!” Trump quoted “Fox and Friends.”

"The first 90 days of my presidency has exposed the total failure of the last eight years of foreign policy!" So true. @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2017

Trump was referring to the recent uptick in determination by North Korea’s Kim Jong Un to launch a nuclear missile.

He went on to recommend a book that trashes Democrats and then attacked the “fake news media.”

The Fake Media (not Real Media) has gotten even worse since the election. Every story is badly slanted. We have to hold them to the truth! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2017

However, former CIA analyst on Korea, Dr. Sue Mi Terry explained Friday that the parades and trotting out of weapons are nothing more than a spectacle typical of North Korea. She thinks Trump is putting himself in a bind if he reacts because he’ll either have to back down or lose his credibility.

The internet agreed, with a few noting we were never on the brink of a nuclear war under the Obama administration.

@realDonaldTrump @foxandfriends Korea was never the threat it is now since you arrived. How is your golfing going with NATO? — Marianne Morrison (@marianemorrison) April 17, 2017

@realDonaldTrump @foxandfriends Your first 90 days helped to build concrete case you are unfit to be a president as well you committed treason. #lockhimup #notmypresident — Xande Macedo (@iamxande) April 17, 2017

@realDonaldTrump @foxandfriends The first 90 days of your presidency have exposed the total failure of the first 90 days of your presidency. — Maslaniks (@maslaniks) April 17, 2017

@realDonaldTrump @foxandfriends Well obviously you don't understand the words "so true" when they are put together. — Queen ofthe Universe (@QofTU) April 17, 2017

@realDonaldTrump @foxandfriends Has also exposed that the Electoral College elected a spoiled whiney rich kid who tantrums on Twitter. Put the phone down. — Nick (@NicksmPlus) April 17, 2017

@realDonaldTrump @foxandfriends 😴 Stop quoting the past. Move on with your own presidency. Judge the success of your decisions in years to come not in the present — Lee Knibbs59 (@LeeKnibbs) April 17, 2017