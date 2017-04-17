Quantcast

Trump parrots Fox & Friends’ Korea report claiming his first 100 days has exposed Obama’s ‘failure’

Sarah K. Burris

17 Apr 2017 at 08:26 ET                   
Donald Trump visits Capitol Hill (screen grab)

President Donald Trump began his Monday railing against former President Barack Obama.

“The first 90 days of my presidency has exposed the total failure of the last eight years of foreign policy!” Trump quoted “Fox and Friends.”

Trump was referring to the recent uptick in determination by North Korea’s Kim Jong Un to launch a nuclear missile.

He went on to recommend a book that trashes Democrats and then attacked the “fake news media.”

However, former CIA analyst on Korea, Dr. Sue Mi Terry explained Friday that the parades and trotting out of weapons are nothing more than a spectacle typical of North Korea. She thinks Trump is putting himself in a bind if he reacts because he’ll either have to back down or lose his credibility.

The internet agreed, with a few noting we were never on the brink of a nuclear war under the Obama administration.

