‘Who says things like that?’: The View panel shudders over Bill O’Reilly calling black woman ‘Hot chocolate’

'The View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg (Screen capture)

The women of ABC’s “The View” believe that embattled Fox News host Bill O’Reilly will not return to the airwaves on Monday when his vacation ends.

News has spread in recent weeks about the $13 million that Fox and its parent company 21st Century Fox have paid out in hush money to women who report being sexually harassed and verbally abused by O’Reilly.

Now, even more women have come forward and Fox is reportedly taking a hard look at whether its top-rated star is worth the liabilities he creates for the network.

“Bill O’Reilly,” said “View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg, “his time at Fox could be coming to an end after new harassment claims emerge. The latest is a woman claiming she was sexually and racially harassed by Bill O’Reilly who called her ‘hot chocolate.'”

“Who says things like that?” asked Sunny Hostin.

“Bill O’Reilly, allegedly,” Goldberg responded, although she conceded it could have been worse, “He could have called her ‘burnt toast.'”

“His days are numbered,” said Joy Behar on Wednesday.”Bill is going to be toast. What did you call him?”

“Burnt toast,” said Goldberg.

“That’s you,” Behar said. “That’s you, Bill.”

Watch the video, embedded below: