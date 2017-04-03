Woman accused of making death threats against Sandy Hook dad jailed for skipping court appearance

Noah and Lenny Pozner (Facebook)

A Florida woman accused of sending death threats to the father of a 6-year-old boy killed at Sandy Hook Elementary has been taken into custody after she failed to show up for her court hearing.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, Lucy Richards, 57 was arrested in Tampa after a warrant was issued for her when she skipped a change-of-plea and sentencing hearing in federal court last Wednesday.

Richards was taken into custody at a local hospital and had been free on bond since December when she pleaded not guilty to four federal charges that she sent threatening email and voicemails to Lenny Pozner. Pozner is the father of 6-year-old Noah who was killed in the 2012 school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.

According to court records, Richards told investigators she contacted Pozner because she became angry after browsing conspiracy websites stating the mass shooting that took the lives of 26 never happened or was a government “false flag” operation.

“You gonna die, death is coming to you real soon,” Richards told Pozner in one voicemail.

The failure of Richards to appear in court may void her plea deal and send her to federal prison.