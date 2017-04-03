Quantcast

Woman accused of making death threats against Sandy Hook dad jailed for skipping court appearance

Tom Boggioni

03 Apr 2017 at 16:49 ET                   
Noah and Lenny Pozner (Facebook)

A Florida woman accused of sending death threats to the father of a 6-year-old boy killed at Sandy Hook Elementary has been taken into custody after she failed to show up for her court hearing.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, Lucy Richards, 57 was arrested in Tampa after a warrant was issued for her when she skipped a change-of-plea and sentencing hearing in federal court last Wednesday.

Richards was taken into custody at a local hospital and had been free on bond since December when she pleaded not guilty to four federal charges that she sent threatening email and voicemails to Lenny Pozner. Pozner is the father of 6-year-old Noah who was killed in the 2012 school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.

According to court records, Richards told investigators she contacted Pozner because she became angry after browsing conspiracy websites stating the mass shooting that took the lives of 26 never happened or was a government “false flag” operation.

“You gonna die, death is coming to you real soon,” Richards told Pozner in one voicemail.

The failure of Richards to appear in court may void her plea deal and send her to federal prison.

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
