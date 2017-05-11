Acting FBI director Andrew McCabe ‘absolutely’ vows to report any efforts to obstruct Russia probe

Andrew McCabe (CNN)

The acting FBI director appeared Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee, where he promised to reveal any attempts to interfere with the investigation of Trump ties to Russia.

Andrew McCabe took over on a temporary basis for FBI director James Comey, who was abruptly fired Tuesday evening by President Donald Trump — who thanked the outgoing official for notifying him three times that he was not under investigation.

Comey’s associates dismissed the president’s claim as “literally farcical,” but McCabe declined to comment on any possible conversations between his former boss and the president.

Sen. Mark Warner, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, suggested he believes the firing was an attempt to obstruct the investigation into Trump’s association with Russia.

“Mr. McCabe, for as long as you are acting FBI director, do you commit to informing this committee of any effort to interfere with the FBI’s ongoing into links between Russia and the Trump campaign?” Warner said.

“I absolutely do,” McCabe answered.