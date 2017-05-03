‘Betrayal beyond belief’: Trump fans rage at Congress for passing budget with no funding for wall

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on September 14, 2015 (AFP Photo/Laura Backman)

On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives agreed upon a budget deal in order to keep the government operating and avoid a shutdown. The budget included no funds to begin construction of President Donald Trump’s signature campaign promise, a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

The Hill said, “The $1.1 trillion bill passed with support from both parties in a 309-118 vote. Fifteen Democrats and 103 Republicans voted against it. It now heads to the Senate, which will have to approve it by Friday, when current funding expires.”

The budget did include funding for Planned Parenthood and Obamacare subsidies, cut no major funds from the Environmental Protection Agenvy (EPA) and included no money for Trump’s “deportation force.”

Conservatives are furious and took to social media to howl and bellow in outrage. Let’s take a minute to enjoy their pain, shall we?

House passes Lousy Budget Bill Funding Plantparent Hood & No Wall Funding @realDonaldTrump Did Not Promise This Garbage. Ryan Must Go ASAP — Jacob (@jacob00001) May 3, 2017

Congress spends a billion dollars on left-handed smoke shifters for snipe hunts. @SpeakerRyan denied Trump wall funding out of spite. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) April 29, 2017

BETRAYED BY THE GOP: TRUMP'S FIRST SURRENDER https://t.co/sVS5nXrowx — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 3, 2017

BUDGET BETRAYAL BEYOND BELIEF: Dem priorities funded; where is Trump? And his promises? https://t.co/pnya0j1cW4 — CiciJester (@LRushgirl) May 3, 2017

Trump's first budget is literally no different that Hillary's first budget would've been. All we got out of this deal is Gorsuch. That's it. — Dr. Gene Lingerfelt (@GeneLingerfelt) May 3, 2017

I voted for #Trump to shut the government down if NEED BE, not fund a broken system & Democratic #Budget. Shut the bitch down. No bad deals. — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) May 2, 2017

@realDonaldTrump How can there be funding for border wall security in the Middle East in the budget, but none for here? — Lisa H (@buderfly7) May 3, 2017

@mitchellvii R u still listening to the media Bill ? The budget has nothing of the Trump agenda we all voted for Where is the wall funding — O Miquel (@OMiquel4) May 3, 2017

@Mags661 @RedNationRising @POTUS @realDonaldTrump Trump & VP did a happy dance over the pork laden budget stuffed with liberal programs, Pissing away Taxpayers money is not winning

@RoyBlunt @USRepLong this isn't the budget we need. Not even a border wall included. Stop being democratcs. Vote no! Please! — Czar Yah (@4fishtank) May 3, 2017

@POTUS VOTE NO on the BUDGET…The Wall IS NOT FUNDED. and Planned Parenthood IS NOT DEFUNDED ! SHUT DOWN THE GOV'T, DO NOT… — Eileen Jones (@EileenJ37326788) May 3, 2017

Can we please REPLACE PAUL RYAN? New House Budget RESTRICTS ANY AND ALL FUNDING of TRUMP BORDER WALL" https://t.co/0R1Z5k65AC — Peter Shinn (@petershinn) May 3, 2017

@SenateMajLdr You caved on the budget like F'n cowards; PP, EPA, sanctuary cities, Islamic resettlement program, the wall, on & on.. you and Paulie #suck! — Peter Mayo (@PMBluesGuitar) May 3, 2017

@SpeakerRyan That budget SUCKS! Re-write and FUND THE WALL or Resign!! — Kwaker aka Tina (@kwaker) May 3, 2017

Defund planned parenthood, build the wall, get rid of sanctuary cities! You must veto this liberal budget. — Kenneth Whitson (@whitson10188) May 3, 2017

@gatewaypundit @LouDobbs @SpeakerRyan Include my wife and I in that pole. We want Ryan gone. — Mr. Joshua Safonoff (@ffonofas) May 3, 2017

Hi @SpeakerRyan! Why does your budget put the border security of Middle Eastern countries ahead of the United States? pic.twitter.com/IDXtk6kaUU — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) May 2, 2017

No Obamacare repeal or border wall. We should have reduced military spending instead of increasing it. What the hell is going on? — Hector Morenco (@hectormorenco) May 3, 2017

@SpeakerRyan @uscapitol Nothing could be more tragic than removing funding for the border wall or ensuring Planned Parenthood funding continues into perpetuity.Sick — Hannibal Smith (@CarsonCityKid) May 3, 2017

One angry right-wing blogger wrote, “WOW! No border wall for the U.S.A. but they can enhance border security for Hezbollah? The American people have given them both houses and the presidency, a very weak democrat party that is in complete disarray and they still can’t get anything done? They’re so worried about the next election they can’t seem govern. Maybe if you grow a pair you’ll get re-elected! When can we conclude that Paul Ryan is a traitor to his own country?”