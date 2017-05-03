Quantcast

‘Betrayal beyond belief’: Trump fans rage at Congress for passing budget with no funding for wall

David Ferguson

03 May 2017 at 17:36 ET                   
US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on September 14, 2015 (AFP Photo/Laura Backman)

On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives agreed upon a budget deal in order to keep the government operating and avoid a shutdown. The budget included no funds to begin construction of President Donald Trump’s signature campaign promise, a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

The Hill said, “The $1.1 trillion bill passed with support from both parties in a 309-118 vote. Fifteen Democrats and 103 Republicans voted against it. It now heads to the Senate, which will have to approve it by Friday, when current funding expires.”

The budget did include funding for Planned Parenthood and Obamacare subsidies, cut no major funds from the Environmental Protection Agenvy (EPA) and included no money for Trump’s “deportation force.”

Conservatives are furious and took to social media to howl and bellow in outrage. Let’s take a minute to enjoy their pain, shall we?

One angry right-wing blogger wrote, “WOW! No border wall for the U.S.A. but they can enhance border security for Hezbollah? The American people have given them both houses and the presidency, a very weak democrat party that is in complete disarray and they still can’t get anything done? They’re so worried about the next election they can’t seem govern. Maybe if you grow a pair you’ll get re-elected! When can we conclude that Paul Ryan is a traitor to his own country?”

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
Sarah Palin was right: There will be death panels — under Trumpcare 3.0
