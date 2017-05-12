Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

BUSTED: Trump’s expected pick for top USDA scientist is not a scientist

Pro Publica

12 May 2017 at 21:03 ET                   
Sam Clovis speaks ahead of Donald Trump at a rally (Daniel Acker, Bloomberg)

The USDA’s research section studies everything from climate change to nutrition. Under the 2008 Farm Bill, its leader is supposed to serve as the agency’s “chief scientist” and be chosen “from among distinguished scientists with specialized or significant experience in agricultural research, education, and economics.” But Sam Clovis – who, according to sources with knowledge of…

About the Author
ProPublica is an independent, non-profit newsroom that produces investigative journalism in the public interest. Our work focuses exclusively on truly important stories, stories with “moral force.” We do this by producing journalism that shines a light on exploitation of the weak by the strong and on the failures of those with power to vindicate the trust placed in them.
Next on Raw Story >
Conservative writer: GOP will get 2018 electoral ‘thrashing’ if Trump ‘clown show’ is still in office
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+