BUSTED: Trump’s expected pick for top USDA scientist is not a scientist
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The USDA’s research section studies everything from climate change to nutrition. Under the 2008 Farm Bill, its leader is supposed to serve as the agency’s “chief scientist” and be chosen “from among distinguished scientists with specialized or significant experience in agricultural research, education, and economics.” But Sam Clovis – who, according to sources with knowledge of…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion