CNN panel goes off the rails after conservative calls Jimmy Kimmel’s emotional healthcare appeal ‘cheap’

Matt Lewis, Ryan Lizza on CNN -- screencapture

Conservative Matt Lewis opened up a can of worms on “Anderson Cooper 360” by mildly criticizing ABC late show host Jimmy Kimmel’s appeal for healthcare for all following his newborn son’s emergency heart surgery.

With host Cooper sharing clips from Kimmel’s emotional appeal, Lewis attempted to make the point that, as a a father, he understood the appeal of Kimmel’s monologue but still found it “cheap.”

“I thought it was cheap,” Lewis began. “As a father, I can understand, I can try to understand. President Obama said being a dad and having a child is like having your heart living outside your body. So I completely understand where Jimmy Kimmel is coming from, the passion I think is sincere. I don’t think that this is the right move for him to do to politicize this. This is a guy who is incredibly rich, of course, he’s not going to have a problem. The truth is –”

“He’s making a moral point that people should be able to get insurance,” panelist Ryan Lizza excitedly interrupted.

“And that’s exactly why I tune into Jimmy Kimmel — to see him make moral points,” Lewis sarcastically shot back.

“People do get coverage,” Lewis continued. “If you go to the emergency room, they take care of you. That was part of the reason that Mitt Romney came up with Romneycare.”

“One of the number one reasons people go bankrupt is from healthcare costs,” panelist Kirsten Powers countered. “So that just not true.”

Lewis continued to battle, saying the GOP was not going to be getting rid of coverage for pre-existing conditions — only to get push-back from former White House aide David Gergen.

“You can’t contradict the Congressional Budget Office saying if you pass this bill, 24 million Americans will not have health insurance ten years from now,” Gergen lectured. “That’s just — that’s a fact.”

Lewis continued to battle with the panel, eventually calling Kimmel’s plea “scaremongering” which opened up a whole new can of worms.

Watch the video below via CNN: