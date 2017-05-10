Quantcast

Conservative Rick Wilson begs GOP to get off the ‘mindless, soulless Trump Cult Train’ after Comey firing

Tom Boggioni

10 May 2017 at 00:26 ET                   
Republican strategist Rick Wilson rips fans of Donald Trump on Jan. 19, 2016. (Crooks and Liars)

Longtime conservative political consultant Rick Wilson launched a furious tweetstorm on Tuesday night following the stunning decision by President Donald Trump to fire FBI Director James Comey.

Wilson has long been a thorn in the side of Trump, whom he considers a conman who is not a conservative and doesn’t represent conservative values.

On Twitter, Wilson reacted to the firing by begging Republican lawmakers to finally show “moral courage” and stand up to Trump, writing, “I know this will be like a fart in a hurricane, but I’m going to beg my fellow Republicans, particularly those in elected office to take this seriously. Which of you will show the moral courage to stand up, speak out, and say that this moment is where you get off the mindless, soulless Trump Cult Train?”

And then he was off. You can read the tweets below:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
