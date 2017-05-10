Conservative Rick Wilson begs GOP to get off the ‘mindless, soulless Trump Cult Train’ after Comey firing

Republican strategist Rick Wilson rips fans of Donald Trump on Jan. 19, 2016. (Crooks and Liars)

Longtime conservative political consultant Rick Wilson launched a furious tweetstorm on Tuesday night following the stunning decision by President Donald Trump to fire FBI Director James Comey.

Wilson has long been a thorn in the side of Trump, whom he considers a conman who is not a conservative and doesn’t represent conservative values.

On Twitter, Wilson reacted to the firing by begging Republican lawmakers to finally show “moral courage” and stand up to Trump, writing, “I know this will be like a fart in a hurricane, but I’m going to beg my fellow Republicans, particularly those in elected office to take this seriously. Which of you will show the moral courage to stand up, speak out, and say that this moment is where you get off the mindless, soulless Trump Cult Train?”

And then he was off. You can read the tweets below:

1/ I know this will be like a fart in a hurricane, but I’m going to beg my fellow Republicans, particularly those in elected office to… — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 10, 2017

2/ …take this seriously. Which of you will show the moral courage to stand up, speak out, and say that this moment is where you get off… — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 10, 2017

3/ …the mindless, soulless Trump Cult Train? Which of you will say that Trump has given you everything you need to move forward with… — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 10, 2017

4/ …an actual independent investigation? Which of you will call Trump’s firing of Comey what it is? It’s a clear attempt to… — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 10, 2017

5/ …stop the investigation of Trump. This is where you can either stand for the rule of law or for a rampant cover-up. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 10, 2017

6/ You know full-well this has nothing to do with Clinton’s emails, and everything to do with a desperate attempt to stop the investigation — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 10, 2017

7/ …into Trump’s Russia ties.If you can live with this level of compromise of our government, so be it. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 10, 2017

8/ If you’re one of the clickservative shills fellating Trump on a daily basis, continue dropping your panties. Get dat Mercer $$$. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 10, 2017

9/ Conservatives should believe in the rule of law, not simply executive fiat. Remember when we *hated* that hauteur in Obama? — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 10, 2017

10/ You can’t pretend this isn’t serious, consequential, and dangerous to the Republic. History will be a harsh judge. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 10, 2017