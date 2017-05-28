Dan Rather blasts Trump for not treating Portland attack as a terrorist act

Dan Rather (Photo: Screen capture)

Legendary newsman Dan Rather called out President Donald Trump on Sunday morning for failing to say anything about the two men in Portland who died after being stabbed by a white nationalist who was harassing two Muslim women.

Writing on Facebook, Rather made sure the president knew who he was talking about in an open letter to Trump.

“Their names were Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche and Ricky John Best,” Rather began. “One was a recent college graduate. The other was an army veteran and father of four. I wish we would hear you say these names, or even just tweet them. They were brave Americans who died at the hands of someone who, when all the facts are collected, we may have every right to call a terrorist.”

“This story may not neatly fit into a narrative you pushed on the campaign trail and that has followed you into the White House. They were not killed by an undocumented immigrant or a ‘radical Islamic terrorist.’ They were killed in an act of civic love, facing down a man allegedly spewing hate speech directed at two young Muslim women. That man seems to have a public record of ‘extremist ideology’ – a term issued by the Portland Police Bureau,” he continued.

“This ‘extremism’ may be of a different type than gets most of your attention, or even the attention in the press. But that doesn’t make it any less serious, or deadly. And this kind of ‘extremism’ is on the rise, especially in the wake of your political ascendency,” Rather lectured. “Perhaps Portland, Oregon is off your radar. It is, after all, a rather liberal place. It’s even a ‘sanctuary city.’ But it is still an American city. And you are its President.”

“I hope you can find it worthy of your time to take notice.”

