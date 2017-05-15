‘Don’t ask me about how this looks’: White House staffers hide from press after Russia bombshell

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 22, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Once again the White House is in a panic after a self-inflicted mistake and it’s eerily reminiscent of the aftermath of the James Comey firing last week.

President Donald Trump allegedly divulged highly classified secrets to Russian officials inside the Oval Office. The scandal is said to be far worse than what has already been reported.

According to four Daily Beast reporters, the White House dissolved into chaos after the news broke.

Senior staff we reportedly “hiding in their offices” after the story broke.

“Three senior administration staffers expressed bewilderment and frustration at news that Trump apparently shared highly classified information about ISIS threats against the U.S. homeland with Russia’s foreign minister and ambassador to Washington last week” the Beast reports.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak met with President Trump in the Oval Office last week, which is the alleged scene of the leak.

“Do not ask me about how this looks, we all know how this looks,” a senior aide told The Daily Beast. The same aide described the scene as like, “a morgue” at the White House.

“At this point I’m wondering if we’ll ever be able to stop talking about Russia,” a White House staffer told The Daily Beast. “It’s totally self-inflicted. Every time I feel like we’re getting a handle on the last Russia fiasco, a new one pops.”

The White House press corps on Monday overheard screaming between White House press secretary Sean Spicer, chief White House counsel Steve Bannon, deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and White House Communications Director Michale Dubke. The shouting was loud enough, staffers blasted the volume on TVs to try and drown out the back-and-forth.