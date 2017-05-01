‘For the love of god, stop digging you fool!’: Internet aghast after Trump digs in heels on Andrew Jackson praise

Photo of Donald Trump by Flicker User Michael Vadon

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to double down on his earlier comments about former President Andrew Jackson and the Civil War.

President Andrew Jackson, who died 16 years before the Civil War started, saw it coming and was angry. Would never have let it happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2017

Early today, the internet quickly pounced on President Donald Trump’s historical illiteracy after the Washington Examiner published an interview where the Commander in Chief claimed Andrew Jackson would have prevent the Civil War. Of course, Jackson died 16 years before the Civil War. A GOP panelist was crushed on CNN trying to defend Trump.

Once again, the internet pounced. Here are some notable reactions:

@realDonaldTrump Was he angry because he had 150+ slaves? Just wondering because pragmatically, that’s a slave owners view. https://t.co/pUb8z0EwhH — Kevin (@TheKevinDent) May 2, 2017

The president’s historical ignorance knows no bounds https://t.co/tiDXDV7LIK — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) May 2, 2017

For the love of God, STOP DIGGING YOU FOOL https://t.co/TOJhJUiW3e — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 2, 2017

When the cleanup makes less sense than the gaffe… https://t.co/GC0NNT68es — Alexandra Jaffe (@ajjaffe) May 2, 2017

I don’t even know anymore, guys. https://t.co/O0i5vcgVdD — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) May 2, 2017

Andrew Jackson also never freed the slaves he owned & had them hunted down when they ran away. https://t.co/HDPz3ku7lb — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) May 2, 2017

Jackson offered to pay extra to anyone who whipped his escaped “mulatto man slave” before returning him to slavery https://t.co/Nb0o9HwPgU — Mazel Tov Cocktail (@AdamSerwer) May 2, 2017

Focused like a laser on getting the health care bill done https://t.co/0TPOMsMLpc — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) May 2, 2017

He’s just trolling now https://t.co/ILOhRoVohF — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) May 2, 2017

He was a slave owner. https://t.co/e1RBDvDkDj — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) May 2, 2017

The tweet we deserve https://t.co/IEcT9OLxXe — Adrian Carrasquillo (@Carrasquillo) May 2, 2017

Historians have long feared Donald Trump’s resemblance to Andrew Jackson. After Trump’s insistence on continuing to talk about Jackson, expect those comparisons to get further attention.

There’s also a Twitter hashtag: #AndrewJacksonWouldHave