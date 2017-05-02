Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Former AG Sally Yates to testify she gave ‘forceful’ warning on Flynn, contradicting White House’: CNN

Tom Boggioni

02 May 2017 at 17:11 ET                   
Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates speaks during a press conference on March 23, 2016 (Shane T. McCoy / US Marshals)

CNN’s Jim Sciutto is reporting former acting Attorney General Sally Yates is preparing to tell congressional investigators that she gave a “forceful warning” to the White House about former NSA head Michael Flynn.

According to CNN:

In a private meeting January 26, Yates told White House Counsel Don McGahn that Flynn was lying when he denied in public and private that he had discussed US sanctions on Russia in conversations with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak. Flynn’s misleading comments, Yates said, made him potentially vulnerable to being compromised by Russia, according to sources familiar with her version of events. She expressed “serious concerns” to McGahn, making it clear — without making a recommendation — that Flynn could be fired.

Yates is expected to appear before investigators on May 8.

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Next on Raw Story >
Democrats light up financial services hearing ‘to get rid of financial regulation and help out Wall Street’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+