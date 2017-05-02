Former AG Sally Yates to testify she gave ‘forceful’ warning on Flynn, contradicting White House’: CNN

CNN’s Jim Sciutto is reporting former acting Attorney General Sally Yates is preparing to tell congressional investigators that she gave a “forceful warning” to the White House about former NSA head Michael Flynn.

According to CNN:

In a private meeting January 26, Yates told White House Counsel Don McGahn that Flynn was lying when he denied in public and private that he had discussed US sanctions on Russia in conversations with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak. Flynn’s misleading comments, Yates said, made him potentially vulnerable to being compromised by Russia, according to sources familiar with her version of events. She expressed “serious concerns” to McGahn, making it clear — without making a recommendation — that Flynn could be fired.