Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Hannity hints about his ‘future at Fox’ following fight with network over his conspiracy obsession

Noor Al-Sibai

23 May 2017 at 19:18 ET                   
Sean Hannity (CBS News/screen grab)

After continuing to deploy his DNC murder conspiracy theories despite Fox pulling the story, host Sean Hannity hinted to leaving the network in a cryptic tweet posted late Tuesday.

Hannity tweeted that he has a “huge announcement tonight” regarding the Seth Rich conspiracy, Russia collusion, and his “future at Fox”.

Read Hannity’s full tweet below.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
White House uses anonymous spokesperson to contradict Brennan testimony and decry anonymous leaks
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+