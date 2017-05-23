Hannity hints about his ‘future at Fox’ following fight with network over his conspiracy obsession
After continuing to deploy his DNC murder conspiracy theories despite Fox pulling the story, host Sean Hannity hinted to leaving the network in a cryptic tweet posted late Tuesday.
Hannity tweeted that he has a “huge announcement tonight” regarding the Seth Rich conspiracy, Russia collusion, and his “future at Fox”.
Read Hannity’s full tweet below.
Huge announcement tonight about Seth Rich, Trump/Russian Collusion corrupt media, the liberal effort to silence me. And my future at Fox!
— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 23, 2017
