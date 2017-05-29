Here is why killing coyotes doesn’t make livestock safer
Why killing coyotes doesn’t make livestock safer
By Megan M. Draheim, Lecturer in Conservation Biology and Human Dimensions of Wildlife, Virginia Tech. Coyote at Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge, Colorado. USFWS/Flickr, CC BY Few Americans probably know that their tax dollars paid to kill 76,859 coyotes in 2016. The responsible agency was Wildlife Services (WS), part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.…
